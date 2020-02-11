Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) Short Interest Update

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CFBI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Community First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of 391.37 and a beta of 0.04.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Community First Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Community First Bancshares stock. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Community First Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Community First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

