Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CMP opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.41. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $61.60.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CL King initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

