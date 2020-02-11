CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Short Interest Down 41.8% in January

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:CCR traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. 201,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $268.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.01%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is presently 86.50%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile
CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.
