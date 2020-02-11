CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Short Interest Down 41.8% in January

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CCR traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. 201,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $268.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.01%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,146 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CONSOL Coal Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

