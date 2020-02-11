Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price hoisted by Imperial Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.30.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.81. 231,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $818.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 713.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 634,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.