Contrasting Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) & TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR)

Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) and TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinity Merger and TMSR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger N/A N/A $3.14 million N/A N/A TMSR $23.19 million 1.20 $1.45 million N/A N/A

Trinity Merger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TMSR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trinity Merger and TMSR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Trinity Merger has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMSR has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Merger and TMSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger N/A 24.66% 0.34% TMSR -2.65% -3.74% -2.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Trinity Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TMSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Trinity Merger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of TMSR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trinity Merger beats TMSR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Merger

Trinity Merger Corp. develops, owns, and manages various branded hotels in the United Kingdom. It also invests in various commercial and residential units. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About TMSR

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

