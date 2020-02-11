Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,871,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total transaction of $1,754,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,471,268. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $228.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

