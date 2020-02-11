Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 786,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,637. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.