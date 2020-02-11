Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.21

Shares of Corporate Travel Management Ltd (ASX:CTD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and traded as low as $17.09. Corporate Travel Management shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 858,595 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$20.14 and a 200-day moving average of A$20.07.

In other news, insider Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th.

About Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD)

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

