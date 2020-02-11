Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.0% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.
COST traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.07. The stock had a trading volume of 544,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.80.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
