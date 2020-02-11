CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. CRA International reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

CRAI stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 320,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 45,622 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 55.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 77,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

