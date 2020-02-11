Credit Suisse Group Raises Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target to $82.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MYOK. ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Myokardia stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.09. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 13,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $852,942.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,617.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $325,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,362 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Myokardia by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Myokardia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

