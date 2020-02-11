Credit Suisse Group Trims Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Target Price to C$12.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CSFB dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.01.

Shares of TSE HSE opened at C$8.21 on Monday. Husky Energy has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

