Critical Contrast: Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) vs. CGG (NASDAQ:CGGYY)

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) and CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and CGG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$38.51 million N/A N/A CGG $1.19 billion 1.70 -$101.60 million N/A N/A

Zion Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CGG.

Profitability

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and CGG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -86.54% -45.32% CGG -67.71% -15.01% -6.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zion Oil & Gas and CGG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A CGG 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGG has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zion Oil & Gas beats CGG on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

CGG Company Profile

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands. It also provides geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; and data management services and software to its clients, as well as collects, develops, and licenses geological data under the Robertson brand. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells seismic equipment used for land and marine seismic data acquisition, including seismic recording equipment, software, and seismic sources for land vibrators or marine air guns. It also provides integrated solutions; and customer support services, such as training. The company was formerly known as Compagnie Générale de Géophysique  Veritas SA and changed its name to CGG in 2013. CGG was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

