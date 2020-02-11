Crown Market Cap Reaches $1.54 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $2,988.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,800.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.90 or 0.04599787 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00768028 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018580 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,035,758 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bittrex, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

