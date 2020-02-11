Cryptopay Trading 39.4% Higher Over Last Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $1.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00045399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $585.71 or 0.05733974 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00055008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024987 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00119981 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Cryptopay is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,540 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

