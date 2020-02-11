Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,789 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.2% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after buying an additional 176,243 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,418,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,567,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,982,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,637. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $48.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

