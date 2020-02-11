Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.6% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,507,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,734,842. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $167.98 and a one year high of $231.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.64.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

