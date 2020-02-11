Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMH traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 245,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.72. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $97.61 and a twelve month high of $150.74.

