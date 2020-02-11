Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 116.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,073,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,997. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.19. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.05 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

