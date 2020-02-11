Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,495,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,047 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,614,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,986,000 after acquiring an additional 469,347 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $67.28. 3,030,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,367,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

