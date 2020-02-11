Csenge Advisory Group Invests $1 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.81. 36,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,885. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.