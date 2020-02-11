Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 969.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFI remained flat at $$41.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. 113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $41.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.