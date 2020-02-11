Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 482 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.91. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

