Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 526 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,630,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,536. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

