CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 697,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,912. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CTI BioPharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CTI BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

