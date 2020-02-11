Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Curaleaf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

