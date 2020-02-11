CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 484.6% in January

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 484.6% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CVV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,788. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CVD Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.