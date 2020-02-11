CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $5.24. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 4,689 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CVD Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 29.95%.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

