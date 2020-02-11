CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

Get CynergisTek alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CynergisTek from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CTEK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,996. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in CynergisTek by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in CynergisTek by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CynergisTek by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CynergisTek by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

See Also: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CynergisTek (CTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.