DA Davidson Raises Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target to $26.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price lifted by analysts at DA Davidson to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WORK has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

NYSE WORK traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. 9,599,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,798,353. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. Slack has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $106,098.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $1,460,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,319 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Slack by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

