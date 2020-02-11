Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. Saul Centers Inc has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

BFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

