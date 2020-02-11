Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80.

