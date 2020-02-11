Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $375,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

