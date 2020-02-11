Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.04

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.05. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 15,626 shares.
Separately, TheStreet cut Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.
Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)
Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.
