Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.04

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.05. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 15,626 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Data I/O alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Data I/O by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Data I/O by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 307,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.