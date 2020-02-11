DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Update

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 26,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.91. DavidsTea has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.74% of DavidsTea worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

