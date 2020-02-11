DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Update

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 26,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.91. DavidsTea has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.
DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
About DavidsTea
DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.
