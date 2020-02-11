Davita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Davita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50-11.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.57 billion.Davita also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.75-6.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 164,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,618. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $85.59.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Davita will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Raymond James cut Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Davita to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.83.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

