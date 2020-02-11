DeepOnion 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $47,673.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 51.8% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Kucoin, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $47,673.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004635 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001282 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038751 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24, SouthXchange, RightBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

