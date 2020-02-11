DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $207,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,633 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $430.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

