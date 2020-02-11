Dennis Olis Sells 50,360 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 794.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

