Dent (DENT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $633,538.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Dent has a market capitalization of $20.22 million and approximately $633,538.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Lykke Exchange, Allbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,078,022,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, CoinBene, Liquid, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, HitBTC, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange, IDEX, OKEx, FCoin, Binance and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

