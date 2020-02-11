Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.52 ($7.58).

FRA DBK opened at €9.40 ($10.93) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.03. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

