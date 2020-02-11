Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €43.10 ($50.12) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:DBAN traded up €1.05 ($1.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €40.75 ($47.38). 40,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,193. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52-week low of €29.80 ($34.65) and a 52-week high of €41.95 ($48.78). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $604.02 million and a PE ratio of 13.37.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

