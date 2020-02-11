Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after buying an additional 922,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,756,000 after buying an additional 654,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,377,000 after buying an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

