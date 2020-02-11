Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $802,462,000 after acquiring an additional 130,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $758,995,000 after acquiring an additional 308,113 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $2,121,940 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

DIS stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

