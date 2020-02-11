DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($22.79) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.70 ($19.42).

DIC Asset stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €16.50 ($19.19). The stock had a trading volume of 128,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €9.30 ($10.81) and a 52-week high of €17.08 ($19.86). The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of €16.12 and a 200 day moving average of €13.33.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

