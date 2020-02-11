Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells $171,885.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $171,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $223,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. 406,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRNA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

