Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells $171,885.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $171,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $223,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. 406,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.63.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DRNA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.
