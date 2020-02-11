Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13

Feb 11th, 2020

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Dicker Data’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Shares of DDR traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting A$7.12 ($5.05). 141,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Dicker Data has a 52 week low of A$3.04 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of A$8.09 ($5.74). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$6.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.40.

In other Dicker Data news, insider Ian Welch bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.10 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of A$183,000.00 ($129,787.23).

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

