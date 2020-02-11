Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $884.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

