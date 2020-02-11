Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. Digital Turbine updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,046. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $514.89 million, a P/E ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 1.57. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

