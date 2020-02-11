Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. Digital Turbine updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,046. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $514.89 million, a P/E ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 1.57. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

