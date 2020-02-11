Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 8.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) fell 8.7% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.90, 5,345,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 157% from the average session volume of 2,080,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 9.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPS. National Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 3,825,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 940,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after buying an additional 123,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $514.89 million, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

